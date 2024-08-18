Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC

ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,011 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,425 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.0% of ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $15,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 105,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,975,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 262.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 17,737 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,413 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,377,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,707,240. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.47.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.78.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Stories

