Velas (VLX) Price Reaches $0.0052 on Exchanges

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $13.58 million and approximately $524,976.27 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00035591 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00006740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00007810 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,623,262,458 coins and its circulating supply is 2,623,262,519 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.