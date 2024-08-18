Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

VGR stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06. Vector Group has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $14.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vector Group by 1,028.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $748,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Vector Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 37,408 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in Vector Group by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 68,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

