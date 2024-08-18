Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Calton & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,873. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $78.49.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

