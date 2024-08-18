Values First Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Values First Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $241.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,725,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,547. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.75.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LOW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

