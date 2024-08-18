Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 230 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 3,743.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP now owns 25,723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TREX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Trex from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.88.

Shares of Trex stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.40. 1,518,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 937,001. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.97.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

