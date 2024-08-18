Values First Advisors Inc. Acquires New Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,110 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at $232,502,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,643,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $497,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,512 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,942 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,698,277 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,720,000 after purchasing an additional 950,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,257,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $1,108,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,968,758.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 452 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.07, for a total value of $60,147.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,670.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $1,108,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,968,758.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on NetApp from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

NetApp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.50. 1,374,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,586. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.84. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.82 and a twelve month high of $135.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

