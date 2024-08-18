Valneva’s (VALN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Valneva Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:VALN opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. Valneva has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $523.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Valneva alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valneva stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valneva worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.