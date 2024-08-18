Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Everpar Advisors LLC

Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 60.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $1,088,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,273,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,542,000 after purchasing an additional 222,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total value of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $244.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,951,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $148.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $281.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

