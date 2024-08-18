Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Sells 592 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $957,756,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 685,677 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $165,932,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 198.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 779,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,126,000 after purchasing an additional 518,535 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,168. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.39. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $277.91. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chubb

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.