Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 22,487 Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Road Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $193,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AIF stock remained flat at $14.82 during midday trading on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

