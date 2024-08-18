Truist Financial Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $104.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.38.

Encompass Health Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EHC opened at $88.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $94.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,761,839.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 0.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

