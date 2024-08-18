Threshold (T) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, Threshold has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $220.73 million and $8.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00011804 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,409.05 or 1.00051317 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00007950 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007736 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012423 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02216013 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,660,827.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

