Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $222.95 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $222.95 million and approximately $8.22 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Threshold

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,803,950,975.77597 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02216013 USD and is down -3.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $8,660,827.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

