The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Position Trimmed by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,154.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,448. The company has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $232.06 and a fifty-two week high of $357.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day moving average of $319.56.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.