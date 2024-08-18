The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells $1,111,354.08 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $1,111,354.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,821,628.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mosaic Price Performance

NYSE:MOS opened at $27.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 515.4% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

