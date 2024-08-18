The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stake Increased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.5% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.4% during the second quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,944 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $362.06. 3,308,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,434,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $350.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.23. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

