TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) PT Raised to $5.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $4.20 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Roth Capital upgraded TeraWulf to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TeraWulf

TeraWulf Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51.

In other news, Treasurer Kenneth J. Deane sold 69,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $227,487.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 337,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WULF. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 2nd quarter worth $9,948,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at about $1,040,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in TeraWulf by 60.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new position in TeraWulf in the second quarter worth about $9,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.