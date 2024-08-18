TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.33.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNX. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $117.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.12 and a 200 day moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. TD SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $133.85.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.05). TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total transaction of $1,260,111.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,966.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, COO Patrick Zammit sold 3,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $397,952.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,882,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 11,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $1,260,111.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,966.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,071 shares of company stock worth $3,985,182 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in TD SYNNEX by 11.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 52.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

