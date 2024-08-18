TD Cowen Lowers Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Hold

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $98.00.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.60.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Stock Up 0.4 %

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $85.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.51.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.31 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 244.15% and a net margin of 6.71%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 7,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $653,748.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period.

About Goosehead Insurance

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.