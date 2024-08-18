TCW Group Inc. Sells 360 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

TCW Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,592,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,449,000 after buying an additional 463,281 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 226.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,060,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $236,531,000 after buying an additional 4,200,989 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,844,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,490,000 after acquiring an additional 183,140 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,694,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,211,000 after acquiring an additional 127,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,166,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,696 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,367. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average is $43.14.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

