TCW Group Inc. Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,302 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 44.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 152,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after acquiring an additional 46,906 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 113,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 44,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Bank of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total transaction of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,577.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lindsay D. Hans sold 10,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $402,355.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,907 shares in the company, valued at $402,577.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,549,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,801,723 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.34. 26,886,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,278,254. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

View Our Latest Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.