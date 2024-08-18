TCW Group Inc. Acquires 32,358 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866,495 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 32,358 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 2.0% of TCW Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $227,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,504 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $267.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,111,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,227,860. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $266.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.57. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.78 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $315.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

