TCW Group Inc. Acquires 12,461 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after buying an additional 2,445,827 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,373,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 223.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,414,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,379,000 after acquiring an additional 977,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at about $99,862,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLTR traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $98.78. 1,901,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,741,350. The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.40 and a 12 month high of $151.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.42.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.55.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

