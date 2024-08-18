Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Downgraded by Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$10.82.

TSE SPB opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.14. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$7.51 and a twelve month high of C$10.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

