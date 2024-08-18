Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Purchases $26,000.00 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of SGC opened at $13.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.18. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Group of Companies

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SGC shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

