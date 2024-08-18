Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,546,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Global-E Online worth $56,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Global-E Online by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GLBE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Global-E Online presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBE traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 1,335,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,071. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. Global-E Online Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $42.88.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Global-E Online’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

