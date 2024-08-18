Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 1,864 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 395,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $52,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 22,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 192.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $16,492,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 41,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $6,260,151.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,475,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 545,093 shares of company stock worth $74,553,444. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Ares Management Price Performance

ARES traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,072. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.88. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $96.00 and a 12 month high of $155.53. The stock has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $788.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.09 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

