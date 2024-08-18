Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 137,402 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,224,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,402 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 2.70% of Beam Therapeutics worth $52,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2,648.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 137.1% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 212.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 958.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,511,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,068,000 after acquiring an additional 406,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BEAM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.43. The stock had a trading volume of 603,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,164. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

