Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.18 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 17.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 772,656 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 168,748 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $57,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in State Street by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in State Street by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in State Street by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 567,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,990,000 after buying an additional 42,381 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley increased its stake in State Street by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 11,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.89.

State Street Stock Performance

State Street stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,162. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $86.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 56.93%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

