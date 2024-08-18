Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,943 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $62,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,083,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $257,189,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,575,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,194 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 341.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,928,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $46,472,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,039,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.