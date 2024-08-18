Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys 3,780 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.3% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth $32,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST traded down $6.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $870.59. 1,516,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $530.56 and a 52-week high of $896.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $848.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $782.54.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total transaction of $543,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total value of $298,035.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,249,526. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

