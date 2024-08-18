Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Up 24.2% in July

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.75% of the company's stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.40. 2,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $45.50. The company has a market cap of $783.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million during the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 21.44%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Partners in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

