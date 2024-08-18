Status (SNT) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $82.89 million and $712,390.12 worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,531.75 or 0.99973711 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007936 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012386 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,494,792 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,494,792.1720276 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02088718 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $853,168.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.