STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.10

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00001840 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $136.62 million and $366,034.83 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

