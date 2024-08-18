Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,847 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.81. 16,336,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,615,598. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.92. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

