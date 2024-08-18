Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Sells $299,916.40 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rachel Ruggeri also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.5 %

Starbucks stock opened at $94.81 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.92.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Baird R W upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

