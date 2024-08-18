Sportradar Group’s (SRAD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sportradar Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sportradar Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.43.

Shares of Sportradar Group stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 122.90 and a beta of 2.05. Sportradar Group has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Sportradar Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

