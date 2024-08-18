SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 4,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.77. 4,717,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,181,804. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.