SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives $52.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DZ Bank downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,627,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $678,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 425.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 555,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,044,000 after buying an additional 450,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

SEDG stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $19.81 and a 1-year high of $169.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post -8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

