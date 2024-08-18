Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Trims Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $147.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.10.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

