Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 1,764 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 273,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 15,485 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 72.3% during the second quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 136,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares in the last quarter.

SCHG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.02. The stock had a trading volume of 985,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,237. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $69.78 and a one year high of $105.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

