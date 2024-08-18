Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Reduces Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.2% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in URI. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $670.92.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Trading Down 0.9 %

URI traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $714.47. 310,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,198. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $675.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.01 and a 12 month high of $789.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.88 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.37 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

