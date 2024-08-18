SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Hits $0.37 on Major Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $445.81 million and approximately $91,512.07 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000618 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010908 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59,541.06 or 0.99996376 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007750 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012269 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.3619869 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $146,989.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

