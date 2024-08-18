Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,470 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 397 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. CAP Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.05, for a total transaction of $437,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,900 shares in the company, valued at $20,015,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $925.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.50.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.8 %

COST traded down $6.76 on Friday, hitting $870.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,218. The firm has a market cap of $385.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $848.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $782.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

