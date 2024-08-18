Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $4.19 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,338 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,913 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises 2.2% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $757,276,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,246,893,000 after buying an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041,679 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth about $116,430,000. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth about $126,089,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 9,870,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,812,768. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The firm has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.95.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

