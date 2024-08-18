Short Interest in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Declines By 15.7%

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the July 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First of Long Island

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First of Long Island by 272.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 438,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 321,032 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $3,522,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in First of Long Island by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 81,999 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 687,077 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 351,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 51,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLIC. StockNews.com upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of First of Long Island from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

First of Long Island Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of FLIC stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 82,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,484. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.20 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.08 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $45.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

