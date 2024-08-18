Short Interest in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Grows By 17.6%

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 430,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Insider Activity

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $2,023,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,011,936.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,791,000 after purchasing an additional 42,860 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,714,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,674,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 768,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,067,000 after purchasing an additional 37,823 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,104,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 663,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,209,000 after purchasing an additional 441,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

COOP traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $90.14. 402,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $79.37. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $52.46 and a 12 month high of $95.74. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COOP. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Mr. Cooper Group from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.88.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

