Short Interest in Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Increases By 8.5%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,640,000 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 22,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Lilium Stock Performance

Shares of LILM remained flat at $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,297,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,656. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LILM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Lilium in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LILM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Designs Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lilium in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lilium during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

