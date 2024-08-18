Short Interest in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Decreases By 16.0%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $403.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Humana Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 538.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $866,250,000 after buying an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after acquiring an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $676,800,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Humana by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $532,564,000 after purchasing an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Humana by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after purchasing an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

HUM traded down $6.87 on Friday, hitting $350.36. 755,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,895. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $367.60 and its 200 day moving average is $346.43.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana will post 16.14 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

